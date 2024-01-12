PMC directs Pune hospitals to conduct fire safety audit

Observing that the safety of patients is of paramount importance, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked private and government nursing homes and hospitals in the city to conduct a fire safety audit. The move comes after the issue of lacunae in fire safety measures and the need for another fire safety audit in hospitals was raised by the state health minister, Tanaji Sawant during a recent meeting. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The health department of PMC on Monday issued a letter to all ward medical officers (WMO) and zonal medical officers (ZMO) to visit the hospitals in their area and submit a fire compliance report.

The move comes after the issue of lacunae in fire safety measures and the need for another fire safety audit in hospitals was raised by the state health minister, Tanaji Sawant during a recent meeting.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, that fire safety compliance is a routine practice at the hospitals and almost all PMC-run hospitals and other government hospitals in the city have completed their fire safety compliance.

“We have received the list from the PMC fire brigade department. However, fire audits of several private hospitals in the city are pending,” he said.

Pune city has 899 clinics and hospitals with 19,833 total beds registered with the PMC under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021. It is also mandatory for these hospitals to submit their fire compliance to the local body for renewals and registration of hospitals under the Nursing Home Act.

Dr Pawar informed Covid-19 cases are on the rise and in the past fire incidents were reported in some hospitals of Maharashtra.

“Now, when the cases are on the rise we want the hospitals to have absolute fire compliance considering the oxygen plants and the electrical audits,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said, most of the private hospitals have completed fire audits and the remaining hospitals are in the process of completing them.

“The hospitals follow the norms and conduct fire safety audits regularly. It is not just about the safety of patients but also of the hospital staff and even the owners of the hospitals due to which fire safety is taken seriously,” he said.