PMC directs pvt hospitals to register birth, death records 

Amid the technical glitches in the civil registration system (CRS), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allow private hospitals in the city to register births and deaths in the system, officials said. The move aims to streamline the birth and death registrations in the city, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC health department issued a circular on October 18 directing all private hospitals and also government hospitals to start recording births and deaths online using the CRS. The move aims to streamline the birth and death registrations in the city, officials said. As per officials, the work of birth and death registration at the PMC office has been conducted through the Central Government’s CRS from March 1, 2019, at 15 ward offices under the supervision of sub-registrars and regional medical officers. The Central Government has revamped the CRS portal since 2014.

Furthermore, as per the guidelines, institutional logins will be provided to hospitals or responsible authorities for entering birth and death data in the updated CRS portal. Sub-registrars and ward medical officers will distribute institutional login passwords through the birth and death registration department. Data entry operators should be appointed to carry out these registrations.

Dr Manisha Naik, assistant health officer and Head of the Birth and Death Dept, said, the move aims to streamline the process and bring transparency in the system.

“The hospitals need to obtain institutional user IDs and passwords from the relevant sub-registrar and regional medical officers. The appointed data entry operators should receive proper training from the regional office’s birth and death registration department,” she said.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief said that the government hospitals must also designate staff as data entry operators who must acquire institutional user IDs and passwords.

“Both the private and government hospitals should submit the digitally recorded data to the sub-registrar and regional medical officers for official processing within three days,” she said.