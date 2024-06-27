PMC e-charging stations struggle to generate income

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in partnership with a private company had planned to set up 53 electric charging stations for electric four-wheelers in the city by the end of May, only 27 charging stations have been set up so far. What’s more, the PMC has received only ₹3.63 lakh in rent from the private company and only one charging station located at the PMC main building parking lot is getting a somewhat satisfactory response. he PMC gave prime spots in the city to the eligible private company, charging minimum rent for eight years. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

With the number of electric vehicles in the city increasing, the PMC had carried out a tendering process to set up e-charging stations at 83 locations in August last year. The PMC gave prime spots in the city to the eligible private company, charging minimum rent for eight years. As per the agreement, 50% of the income from charging was to go to the PMC. Charging stations charge ₹19 per unit plus 18% GST. The company managing the charging stations reported the daily income to the PMC. The company provided a detailed account of income, electricity consumption, other expenses and net profit between October and April. The company gradually set up e-charging stations in the city. In the first two months, only two charging stations were set up. The number of charging stations has now reached 27.

According to the electrical department, the PMC has so far received only ₹3.63 lakh in rent from the company. As per the agreement, if a charging station’s revenue share happens to be less than ₹3,559 for six consecutive months, the PMC can reclaim the space. However, the PMC has decided to give the company another six months to increase revenue through proper advertising and raising of awareness in the city.

Shrinivas Kandul, chief engineer of the electrical department, said, “We expected the number of electric four-wheelers in the city to increase, so we started building infrastructure. However, the number of electric four-wheelers in the city is still less, leading to low usage of e-charging stations and consequently, less revenue for the PMC from rent. Despite this, electric vehicles are necessary for the future. We need to build infrastructure with the future in mind. Therefore, we have given the company a six-month extension.”

According to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune, there are less than 1,000 electric three- and four- wheelers in the city used for commercial and personal purposes. While charging stations have two electrical sockets and each car takes about an hour to charge. The 27 charging stations have been set up at the PMC main building, Savarkar Bhavan, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Yaswantrao Chavan Auditorium, Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, Bibwewadi ward office, Ghole Road ward office, Tilak Road ward office, Bal Gandharva Auditorium, PMC parking on J M road near the Skechers Showroom, PMC parking on J M Road near McDonald’s, Millennium Plaza on F C Road, Navloba parking at Shukrawar Peth, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Auditorium, Chittaranjan Vatika and Baburao Genba Shewale Hospital among others.