PMC evicts roadside stalls from FC Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cracked down on the roadside hawkers and food stall operators in the Deccan area late on Thursday night. The civic team was led by anti-encroachment head Sandeep Khalate. (HT)

The civic body had been flooded with complaints from residents against the illegal businesses on FC Road, JM Road and BMCC after 10pm. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole also raised this issue and demanded action against these businesses.

Taking note of the complaints, the civic body on Thursday evicted the hawkers and seized their stuff. The civic team was led by anti-encroachment head Sandeep Khalate. Deccan police personnel were also present during the drive to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Among the things the PMC seized were 21 gas cylinders and 25 sheds. A total of 10 trucks were used in the operation.