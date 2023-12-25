PMC experiment fails to reduce water supply

After repetitive appeals and warnings by the Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out an experiment to reduce water intake from Khadakwasla dam. There is 22.25 TMC (76.32 per cent) water in four dams- Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. (HT PHOTO)

However, the plan did not succeed, and the civic body received many complaints from citizens prompting it to review the decision next month.

The Khadakwasla Irrigation Division have been issuing warnings to PMC after the withdrawal of monsoon as water levels in the dams supplying water to the city are less as compared to last year.

As compared to last year, there is 1.97 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) less water in four dams. The civic body supplies 1,650 million litres per day (MLD) water to the city. Last week, PMC water was reduced by 50 MLD on an experiment basis, however, the water distribution system was affected, and PMC received thousands of calls from residents forcing it to drop the plan.

Nandkumar Jagtap, chief superintendent, PMC water supply department, said, “The city requires 1.10 TMC per month. As per our last year experiment, if we implement one day of water cut in a week, we will save water required for a month. However, we tried to reduce water supply on a daily basis. The plan did not work out well. So, we have decided to review water storage in dams in January.”

Shewta Kurhade, executive engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, said, “Last week, we conducted a joint meeting of PMC officials and Khadakwasla division officials under the chairmanship of chief engineer of water resource department of Pune and suggested to take measures to save water.”

In a letter dated November 20, Khadakwasla Irrigation Division gave an orange alert to PMC. The civic authorities might have to execute water cuts or reduce water supply to the city to avoid a two-day water cut in summer.

Sule to meet Ajit Pawar on water issue

Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule raised concerns of water shortage in dams on Monday while speaking to the media in Pune. “The water situation in the state is very serious. Pune district has not received expected rainfall. I have written to the chief minister, highlighting the drought-like situation,” Sule said.

Sule emphasised the need for attention to the issue and mentioned plans to discuss it with Pune collector and guardian minister Ajit Pawar. She said, “Farmers are facing losses due to heavy rains and drought in different areas. Last year, the Ujjani Dam was full, but currently, it’s less than 40 per cent full. There might be water scarcity in the coming months.”

A letter was sent to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and guardian minister a month ago, addressing the issue of water scarcity. Sule is urging the government to take the matter seriously and act promptly.

Water storage

As compared to last year, there is 3.24 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) less water in four dams supplying water to Pune city. Last year during December end, water storage was 25.49 TMC (87.43%). There is 22.25 TMC (76.32 per cent) water in four dams- Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar.