PMC formulating proposal to ease the process for new tap connections

To address the increase in illegal taps on newly installed water channels under the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme, the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is formulating a proposal to reduce the number of documents required for new tap connections and simplify the process for the same. The proposed changes are expected to streamline the process for new tap connections, and will soon be presented for approval to the municipal commissioner. The PMC is also contemplating extending the new rules to include the connected villages with a view to preventing unauthorised connections.

Under the existing regulations, citizens are required to submit three major documents, including the construction permit, occupancy certificate and construction map to obtain a tap connection. Failure to provide these documents renders the construction unauthorised, and consequently, the pipe connection is not granted. As a result, many residents go on to obtain water connections through illegal taps by negotiating with local politicians and PMC water supply department employees. This not only deprives the PMC of its rightful charges but also leads to inadequate and irregular water supply.

The proposed simplification of the tap connection process along with a reduction in the number of documents required is intended to facilitate legitimate access to tap connections for citizens. The new process to provide new tap connections to residents will be based on PMC property tax receipts. This approach aims to streamline the process, ensuring property tax registration and water tax collection. Additionally, the mandatory installation of water meters is to assist in understanding the water consumption patterns.

As per the PMC water supply department, there are approximately 3 lakh unauthorised taps in the city. The PMC is soon going to start laying water pipelines in the 34 merged villages as there is a growing demand for tap connections in these areas. Considering the lack of documents among the residents of these villages, the proposal seeks to find a middle ground that allows for a rule change benefitting both the PMC and the residents by preventing losses and providing legitimate water access.

Prasana Joshi, executive engineer of the PMC water supply department, said, “The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is providing electrical connections to residents with minimum documents. Based on that, the PMC is discussing providing new water connections with minimum documents so that everyone gets authorised water connections and the PMC has information regarding the water connections and gets the water tax.”