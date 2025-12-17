Pune: Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday directed all civic officers to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits following the announcement of civic elections. He also instructed officials to begin surveys to identify probable voting centres in the city. PMC gears up to strictly enforce model code of conduct

“As the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the city, all political parties and candidates are required to strictly adhere to it. We will ensure that the directions issued by the state Election Commission are implemented in letter and spirit,” Ram said.

Elaborating on the polling arrangements, the commissioner said the civic administration plans to limit the number of voters per polling booth to ensure smoother voting. “Taking four members per ward, we plan to have around 800 to 900 voters at each voting centre. With a total voter population of 35.51 lakh within PMC limits, we expect to set up around 4,000 voting centres across the city,” he said.

As per the state Election Commission’s instructions, PMC is planning to locate a maximum number of polling centres within housing society premises this time. “This will allow citizens to vote closer to their homes, making the process more convenient,” Ram said.

He further said that the PMC published the final voter list on Monday and will release the ward-wise voter list by December 27.

Ram also outlined the process for issuing no-dues certificates to candidates. “Candidates are required to submit a no-dues certificate while filing nominations. Considering the expected increase in the number of candidates, PMC will make the system available both online and offline,” he said.

Candidates will be required to submit their property number, Aadhaar card and voter ID card. “PMC will verify the dues with all concerned departments and issue the no-dues certificate. Candidates will also be able to download the certificate online,” Ram added.