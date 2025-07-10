PMC guidelines to pvt hospitals to control vector-borne diseases

PUNE: As vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria pose a serious health threat during the monsoon season, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued a detailed set of guidelines for private hospitals. These instructions aim to strengthen coordination, improve response time, and enhance disease prevention and public awareness across the city, said civic officials. PMC health officials and representatives of 108 private hospitals attended the meeting on Wednesday. The civic body issued detailed set of guidelines for private hospitals to tackle vector-borne diseases. (HT)

A meeting was held on Wednesday between PMC health officials and representatives of 108 private hospitals, during which the measures were discussed. The meeting, which was headed by additional municipal commissioner MJ Pradeep Chandran, focussed on increased collaboration between private healthcare facilities for a uniformed approach towards handling vector-borne diseases, said the officials.

Private hospitals have been asked to submit daily reports of all vector-borne disease patients (including test reports, addresses, and contact details) by 11:30 am to pmckitak@gmail.com. Also, charges for NS1 ELISA and MAC ELISA dengue tests have been capped to a maximum of ₹600, in line with the state government’s directive.

The hospitals have also been asked to counsel patients at their Outpatients department on personal protection, such as wearing full-sleeved clothes, using mosquito nets, applying repellents, and avoiding water stagnation in flower pots, fridge trays, parking areas and terraces.

The hospitals have also been instructed to designate a day of the week to ‘Dry Day’ to clean and empty water containers, and display dengue-prevention posters and banners in prominent areas of their campuses.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC and Head of Vector-Borne disease control programme, said, “In the past, we have come across renowned private hospitals facilitating mosquito breeding in their premises and patients not being kept in a protected environment. This can lead to the spread of vector-borne diseases in and around the hospitals. If any patient shows neurological or complicated symptoms related to vector-borne diseases, PMC’s health department should be informed immediately.” At the same time, Dr Dighe informed, hospitals have been cautioned against sharing unverified or alarming information that may cause panic.