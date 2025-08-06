PMC halts drainage project near Nanded City after worker’s death, issues 3-day notice to contractor

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the contractor handling the drainage project near Nanded City following a tragic accident that resulted in the death of one worker and injuries to two others. In the aftermath, PMC has temporarily suspended all drainage-related work in the area until a full technical review is completed. The accident occurred on August 4, during trench excavation for sewer line No. 4 along Sinhagad Road in the Mutha riverbed. A mound of soil collapsed, burying the workers under it. (HT FILE)

In its notice, PMC has held the contractor accountable, citing negligence and failure to adhere to safety protocols outlined in contract clauses 5.3.2 and 17.24, which cover trench excavation and on-site safety measures. Despite multiple warnings from the civic body, safety procedures were reportedly not followed, contributing to the fatal incident.

On Tuesday, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the accident site and met with the injured workers at the hospital. He emphasised the importance of worker safety on all civic projects and ordered the contractor to submit a detailed accident report within three days. Failure to comply will lead to strict action in accordance with the contract. Additionally, Ram instructed the contractor to compensate the deceased worker’s family and the injured workers, and to provide a complete incident report within a week.

As part of the investigation, PMC has paused all drainage work in the area until a thorough technical review is completed.

Experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is funding the project, are set to visit the site and issue a safety report. Additional commissioner Prithviraj BP and JICA project head Jagdish Khanore took part in a review meeting on Tuesday, following which the official notice was issued by the drainage department.

JICA project head Jagdish Khanore stated, “The PMC commissioner will take further actions based on the JICA inspection report and the contractor’s explanation. In the meantime, we have submitted the claim documents for the deceased worker.”