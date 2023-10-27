PMC has no record of water being used by govt officials

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been forcing citizens to install water meters and consume 150 litres of water per person, but the same law does not apply to government officers and there are no water meters at their quarters or residences. PMC is currently implementing equitable water supply project in the city through which the civic body is installing water meters in each housing society. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Civic activist Vivek Velenkar obtained this information under the Right to Information Act.

PMC’s water department in a reply to the RTI application said that there are no water meters installed at the mayor’s bungalow, municipal commissioner’s residence etc.

“Last year, in November, I asked the same query related to per-person water use at the mayor, municipal commissioner, district collector and additional municipal commissioner’s house. At that time the PMC promised to install water meters at these locations,” Velenkar said.

PMC is currently implementing equitable water supply project in the city through which the civic body is installing water meters in each housing society.

Velenkar said, “The civic body is issuing notices to the citizens for using additional water. While some housing societies are forced to buy water through tankers due to shortage, but why does the civic body not keep a check on water usage at residencies of government officials.”

