PMC ignores ‘police encroachment’ near Abhiruchi Mall

Pune: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a "deep cleaning" drive to remove encroachments across the city, it has overlooked the grave issue near Abhiruchi Mall on Sinhagad Road. Two and four wheelers parked by the Haveli police along the roadside and footpaths are causing traffic jams, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road putting their safety at risk amid the congestion.

Double standards

To avoid traffic disruptions, illegally parked two-wheelers on Sinhagad Road are towed away by vans. However, the police administration appears to be overlooking encroachments caused by their own department. Seized four-wheelers are parked in three rows along the roadside, while two-wheelers occupy two rows on the footpath. The traffic police seem to ignore these violations, raising questions about double standards in enforcement.

Somnath Bankar, head, anti-encroachment department, PMC, said, “The situation isn’t limited to Sinhagad Road, but is prevalent across the city. The police department should take responsibility to manage the seized vehicles causing traffic congestion. We will write to the police department regarding this vehicle encroachment.”

Traffic chaos

The Haveli Police Station and Abhiruchi Police Post, located near Abhiruchi Mall, have turned the surrounding area into a dumping ground for seized vehicles. Two and four wheelers, many involved in accidents or deemed unfit for use, have been parked on footpaths and roadside for months. These vehicles, which are beyond repair and should be sent to scrapyard, occupy significant space and disrupt traffic flow.

Adding to the problem, while two rows of abandoned four wheelers remain covered in dust and police vehicles form a third row on the roadside, further exacerbating traffic congestion.

On the footpath, two rows of two wheelers and one row of four wheelers leave little room for pedestrians, forcing them to navigate through the clutter with great difficulty.

On vehicle encroachment issue near Abhiruchi Mall, S Barde, assistant Inspector, Sinhagad Traffic Department, said, “Will speak on the issue later.”

Frustrated pedestrians

Ashwin Ghag of Sinhagad Road said, “Traffic police are quick to issue fines to citizens, but fail to notice the encroachment caused by their own department on roads and footpaths.”

Another resident Sachin Potphode said, “The encroachment isn’t limited to abandoned vehicles parked by the police. When small business owners encroach on footpaths, the PMC’s anti-encroachment squad acts immediately. But here, they conveniently overlook the blocked footpaths.”