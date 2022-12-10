PMC initiates school travel improvement plan

This pedestrian day will also see the top three designs for the school travel improvement plan, a new and innovative program aimed at improving the mobility of school-going children and making it safe, convenient and independent.

PMC road department had organised a design competition from which, three top urban designers were selected.

These teams will select local schools in the area to implement their design. A trial of their design proposals will begin from December 11 to 16.

“Ar Abhijit Kondhalkar and team were selected for the Kharadi area, while the Deccan area was allotted to Ar Archana Kothari and team. A group led by Ar Rohit Gadia were denoted Parvati area to execute their designs,” said Nikhil Mijar, traffic transport planning, road department, PMC.

In Kharadi, the winning design will be put into effect at Zensar road PDEA School to Pathare School for access roads to 3 schools namely PDEA School, Gyanankur School and Rajarambapu Pathare School.

While in Deccan, Shelarmama Chowk to Savarkar Smarak Karve Road and Athawale chowk Canal Road to Panditrao Agashe School Law College Road will see access roads to 3 schools namely Garware High school, Symbiosis School and Panditrao Agashe School.

The Gajanan Maharaj chowk to Panchami Hotel chowk and Shivdarshan Sahakarnagar road in Parvati will cover access roads to 3 schools, namely Rajiv Gandhi E-learning school, Muktangan English school and city international school.

“Under this program school children will be encouraged to walk and cycle to school. A cycle rally is being organised in all schools. Trials will test the effectiveness of design interventions after which final plans will be implemented, following students’ and parents’ feedback, which will be a very important intervention for ensuring the safety and independent mobility of our future generation,” added Mijar.