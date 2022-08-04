PMC initiates third-party quality audit of 640 Pune roads
Amid complaints from residents about appalling state of roads, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a process to carry out a third-party audit of construction quality of 640 roads identified under the Defect Liability Period (DLP).
According to officials, PMC has in the first phase collected information about roads that come under DLP. The DLP is the clause in the contract where a contractor can be held responsible for the deterioration of the quality of the roads during a specific period — normally three years.
These roads are mostly located in nine wards of PMC including Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Wanowrie-Ramtekadi, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishraumbaug and Bibwewadi.
The ward offices have already begun issuing notices to contractors for faulty or pothole-ridden roads.
“Some ward offices have given us the list of roads under their jurisdiction. We are now going ahead with a third-party audit inspection to check construction quality of roads. Once such work has been identified, the contractor will be fined for it. The inspection process will start soon,” said VG Kulkarni, head of road department, PMC.
Earlier, the road department had made a list of 139 main roads in Pune of which 45 were inspected. In that inspection, 11 roads were found with potholes for which notices were served to 11 contractors. These contractors were issued a fine of ₹5,000 for each square metre of potholes.
Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the PMC’s road department, said, most roads identified by PMC have potholes.
“The inspection will let us know if inferior quality work was carried out by contractors,” he said.
Officials said, so far, three of the 11 contractors have paid a fine of ₹5 lakh. PMC administration said action has mainly been taken against road contractors who have built roads in Katraj from near Nancy Colony to Padmja park areas, Kalubai temple in Dhayari, Parvati Paytha, PMC school areas in Mohammadwadi and Sus-Mhanlunge road.
PMC has claimed that it has so far repaired more than 5,000 potholes for which the civic body spent over Rs2.5 crores. The civic body is now in the process of recovering the amount from contractors.
Road work under scanner
Ward office==Roads identified under DLP
Aundh-Baner: 93
Shivajinagar-Ghole road: 11
Kothrud-Bavdhan: 81
Warje-Karvenagar: 150
Hadapsar-Mundhwa: 58
Wanowrie-Ramtekadi: 68
Kondhwa-Yeolewadi: 110
Kasba-Vishraumbaug: 51
Bibwewadi: 18
(Source: PMC)
-
Filling Allahabad University teachers’ posts reserved for EWS aspirants proving tough
Allahabad University is struggling to fill the posts of professors and associate professors reserved for economically weaker section candidates. Same is the case of candidates vying for the post of professors. If one takes case of Allahabad University, recently the recruitment process of teachers has been completed in 11 subjects. In nine of them, there were four posts of professor under EWS quota and all four remained vacant.
-
Protest Against Moharram Gate: UP MLA’s father refuses to end sit-in
The protest against a temporary gate put up by Muslims during Moharram month continued at the Kunda tehsil in Pratapgarh on Thursday, with father of Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya, Uday Pratap Singh, refusing to end the stir until his demand was met. Condition of Uday Pratap, 89, who belongs to the Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh, deteriorated on Wednesday night as the octogenarian refused food and medicines too.
-
PWD clerk in UP found dead inside office, wife suspects foul play
A junior clerk at the Public Works Department office was found dead inside her husband Vipin's' office, opposite the Raj Bhavan under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday midnight. The clerk's wife Sapna Singh, alleged foul play and has accused two other clerks of the same department of being involved in her husband Vipin's death. The junior clerk, Vipin Singh's body was found inside the administration wing of PWD headquarters.
-
New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi
VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region. Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.
-
Man arrested for ordering marijuana from US
Mumbai A man from Bhandup (West) was arrested by Mumbai customs officials for allegedly ordering and accepting the delivery of high-quality marijuana from California, United States via cargo courier. The accused, Ansar Rustam Changal, had ordered the drug using the Aadhaar card details of another person Abhishekh Jaiswal. He further admitted that he similarly ordered and accepted the delivery of the imported marijuana in the past as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics