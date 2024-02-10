PMC introduces free jute bags for tourists to curb plastic usage

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide free jute bags to curb plastic usage at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj. The civic body has initiated a campaign to eradicate plastic usage within its premises and will purchase 20,000 jute bags in the first phase. The PMC-operated Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katra, spread over approximately 193 acres of land, consists of a diverse collection of over four hundred different animal species, attracting tourists year-round. Despite the prohibition of plastic, families and individuals bring essentials such as bottled water and snacks for children in plastic carry bags (HT FILE)

As part of this effort, tourists will receive complimentary jute bags at the entry point. The decision aims to raise awareness among visitors about the harmful impact of plastic on the environment while simultaneously curbing pollution within the zoo.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent of PMC Garden Department said, “Considering the need for a practical solution, the garden department has introduced the provision of free cloth bags to address this challenge effectively. Moreover, this initiative serves to educate the public about the adverse effects of plastic consumption.”

He further added that tourists seen carrying food or other materials in plastic bags will be promptly provided with a complimentary cloth alternative.

“By providing these eco-friendly bags, we aim to promote sustainable practices and promoting environmental awareness among citizens,” Ghorpade added.

The PMC-operated zoo, spread over approximately 193 acres of land, consists of a diverse collection of over four hundred different animal species, attracting tourists year-round. Despite the prohibition of plastic, families and individuals bring essentials such as bottled water and snacks for children in plastic carry bags. Most of the time, conflicts occur between PMC employees and visitors over the carrying of plastic bags.

Around 2,500 to 3,000 people visit the zoo daily even though the number goes up to 10, 000-15,000 on weekends and holidays.

The zoo is divided into three parts: an animal orphanage, a snake park, and an area overlooking a lake spread across 165 acres including 35 acres of Katraj Lake.