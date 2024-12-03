PMC introduces IWMS to improve project planning and efficiency 

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) introduces an Intelligent Works Management System (IWMS) to enhance project planning, prevent duplication of work, and simplify budget preparation. The system will be gradually implemented across various departments. The PMC system will be gradually implemented across various departments. (HT PHOTO)

At a press conference on Tuesday, PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare explained the benefits of IWMS.

He highlighted that the system is designed to unify and streamline technical and administrative processes for development works funded by the PMC budget. The IWMS, developed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is being implemented in phases across key departments such as Roads, Water Supply, Building Construction, Sewerage, Gardens, and Electricity, along with 15 regional offices.

Waghmare said, “In the financial year 2024-25, the system will integrate GIS (Geographic Information System), linking development projects to GIS-based maps. This will help in better planning, prevent future duplication of work, and support budget preparation. He also mentioned that from the next financial year, GIS will be used to control duplicate projects.”

He further said, “System provides a single-screen view of the Defect Liability Period for projects. Being web-based, engineers will be able to update project information directly from the site using mobile devices. The system will also help plan for future needs and implement measures to ensure the quality and standards of the work.”