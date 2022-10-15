Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC junks mohalla clinic plan, starts 53 health centres under Ayushman Bharat scheme

PMC junks mohalla clinic plan, starts 53 health centres under Ayushman Bharat scheme

pune news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 06:13 PM IST

PMC had planned to set up at least 50 mohalla clinics during a span of one year on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiative which has been a resounding success in Delhi

The mohalla clinics in Pune were slated to be set up to provide primary health care to the poor and the needy at their doorstep. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The mohalla clinics in Pune were slated to be set up to provide primary health care to the poor and the needy at their doorstep. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The much-publicised mohalla clinic project of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which was launched in 2016, has hit a roadblock with the health department maintaining that there are no guidelines either from the central government or state for implementation of the project.

The mohalla clinics in Pune were slated to be set up to provide primary health care to the poor and the needy at their doorstep. PMC had planned to set up at least 50 mohalla clinics during a span of one year on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiative which has been a resounding success in Delhi.

Dr Ashish Bharati, PMC health officer, said, “There are no guidelines either from the state or central government regarding the opening of mohalla clinics.”

Instead, the PMC health department has now embarked on the Ayushman Bharat scheme and recently opened 53 health and wellness centres (HWCs) across four zones which include 15 ward offices of the civic body.

HWCs are envisaged to deliver an expanded range of services that go beyond maternal and child health care services to include care for non -communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

“In HCWs there are different services which are offered to residents. Some services are being given on OPD basis and some are related to the vaccination of young girls and small kids. It is an ambitious plan for public health which is being implemented by us,” Bharati said.

“Yoga service is being provided and teachers have been appointed to coach people in Yoga. Currently, 53 such centres are operational and 29 more are to be opened,” he said.

Services provided at HWCs

*Pregnancy and childbirth

*Neonatal and infant care

*Childhood and adolescent care

*Family planning, contraceptive and other reproductive services

*Management of common communicable diseases and general out-patient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments

*Screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases and chronic communicable diseases like TB and leprosy

*Basic oral health care

*Care for common ophthalmic and ENT problems

*Elderly and palliative care

*Emergency medical services

*Screening and basic management of mental health ailment

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out