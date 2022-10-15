PMC junks mohalla clinic plan, starts 53 health centres under Ayushman Bharat scheme

The much-publicised mohalla clinic project of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which was launched in 2016, has hit a roadblock with the health department maintaining that there are no guidelines either from the central government or state for implementation of the project.

The mohalla clinics in Pune were slated to be set up to provide primary health care to the poor and the needy at their doorstep. PMC had planned to set up at least 50 mohalla clinics during a span of one year on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiative which has been a resounding success in Delhi.

Dr Ashish Bharati, PMC health officer, said, “There are no guidelines either from the state or central government regarding the opening of mohalla clinics.”

Instead, the PMC health department has now embarked on the Ayushman Bharat scheme and recently opened 53 health and wellness centres (HWCs) across four zones which include 15 ward offices of the civic body.

HWCs are envisaged to deliver an expanded range of services that go beyond maternal and child health care services to include care for non -communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

“In HCWs there are different services which are offered to residents. Some services are being given on OPD basis and some are related to the vaccination of young girls and small kids. It is an ambitious plan for public health which is being implemented by us,” Bharati said.

“Yoga service is being provided and teachers have been appointed to coach people in Yoga. Currently, 53 such centres are operational and 29 more are to be opened,” he said.

Services provided at HWCs

*Pregnancy and childbirth

*Neonatal and infant care

*Childhood and adolescent care

*Family planning, contraceptive and other reproductive services

*Management of common communicable diseases and general out-patient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments

*Screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases and chronic communicable diseases like TB and leprosy

*Basic oral health care

*Care for common ophthalmic and ENT problems

*Elderly and palliative care

*Emergency medical services

*Screening and basic management of mental health ailment