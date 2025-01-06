PMC, Khadakwasla Irrigation Division pass the buck over removal of hyacinth in Baby Canal

With insecticide spraying rendered ineffective by the hyacinth clogging Baby Canal in Hadapsar, the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written to the environment department seeking removal of the hyacinth only to have the environment department pass the buck to the Khadakwasla irrigation division, stating that the canal falls under the latter’s jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the Khadakwasla irrigation division claims that removing the hyacinth and keeping the water in canals and rivers clean is the PMC’s responsibility. While the departments are busy passing the buck, residents are forced to contend with the growing mosquito menace. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Baby Canal in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area flows through areas such as Sade Satra Nali, Ansari Phata, Mahadev Nagar, Ghule Vasti and Kalpataru Society and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Stagnant water in the canal has led to frequent complaints from residents and public representatives about the rising mosquito population.

Assistant health officer Dr Rajesh Dighe highlighted the increasing health risks and public complaints about mosquito infestations in the area due to hyacinth. “The health department is facing a backlash from residents due to this growing mosquito menace,” he said.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of the PMC, said, “Baby Canal falls under the jurisdiction of the Khadakwasla irrigation division. So, we have informed the division to remove the hyacinth as the responsibility lies with it.”

Meanwhile, Shweta Kurhade, executive engineer, Khadakwasla irrigation division, said, “The PMC is expected to keep the water clean at the Mundhwa jackwell and ensure smooth flow into Baby Canal. We lack the resources to address hyacinth problems. It is the PMC’s responsibility to remove hyacinth from Baby Canal.”

While the departments are busy passing the buck, residents are forced to contend with the growing mosquito menace.