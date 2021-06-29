PMC launches amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday announced an amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections and recover dues from water tax defaulters.

The city has many illegal water connections, and the administration believes there are anywhere around 50,000 illegal water connections in the city. For the last several years, PMC has been taking action against illegal connections but after a few days they are being restored again. By considering this, the municipal commissioner suggested to launch an amnesty scheme to regularise the illegal water connections.

Many government offices like BSNL, banks, railways, MSEB, police, cantonment boards and private firms like IT Companies, hotels and malls have water tax dues. To recover the tax from them, the PMC launched an amnesty scheme.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The water tax dues are almost more than ₹600 crore. If these defaulters came forward and paid the tax, it would help the PMC to provide more facilities during Covid-19 pandemic. It has been decided to regularise the illegal water connections from slums and houses erected under the guntewari scheme.”

Rasne said, “This scheme is only for three months. PMC officials would appeal to the government offices and private firms to pay their dues or cut the water connection.”

PMC water department officials said in the standing committee that it is better to regularise the meters as they are using water but not paying tax to PMC. Even if the PMC holds a drive, there is a lot of opposition from the citizens.

PMC said that those who want to regularise their water connection, they need to submit an application at their water zone office with address proof and contact number.

Illegal connection size/ Fine for residential/ Fine for commercial connection

1/2 inch/ ₹4000/ ₹8000

3/4 inch/ ₹7500/ ₹15000

1 inch/ ₹19500/ ₹35,500