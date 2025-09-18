PMC launches ‘Swastha Naari, Sashakta Parivaar’ campaign

To improve women’s health and consequently the wellbeing of their families, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday launched the ‘Swastha Naari, Sashakta Parivaar’ or ‘Healthy woman, strong family’ campaign. Guided by the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India, the campaign, began with a special health camp for adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and women of all ages, officials said. According to officials, the campaign will be conducted from September 17 to October 2, 2025, across PMC hospitals, urban primary health centres (UPHCs), Aayushman Arogya Mandirs, and ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ clinics. (HT)

This inaugural camp was held on Wednesday at the Kamala Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth, and was officially inaugurated by union minister of state for cooperation and civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol. Senior officials, elected representatives, health experts, and beneficiaries attended the event. The dignitaries included Naval Kishor Ram, Pune municipal commissioner; S J Pradeep Chandran, additional municipal commissioner (general), PMC; Omprakash Divate, additional commissioner (special), PMC; Dr Bhagwan Antu Pawar, deputy director of health services; Dr Nina Madhukar Borade, PMC health chief; and Dr Prashant Bothe, medical superintendent, Kamala Nehru Hospital.

According to officials, the campaign will be conducted from September 17 to October 2, 2025, across PMC hospitals, urban primary health centres (UPHCs), Aayushman Arogya Mandirs, and ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ clinics. The activities will include awareness drives, specialist consultations, and health checkups, officials said. Under the initiative, mega health camps will be organised at maternity homes. Specialists such as gynaecologists, paediatricians, ophthalmologists, ENT doctors, dentists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, orthopaedists, physicians, and physiotherapists will provide services. Health services such as screening for hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and tuberculosis; and anaemia checkups and counselling on nutrition, menstrual hygiene and health for adolescent girls and women will be provided. Antenatal care for pregnant women, including haemoglobin testing and counselling will also be provided. Moreover, immunisation services for children, nutritional counselling, blood donation drives, Ayushman Bharat scheme registration, and Nikshay Mitra volunteer enrolment will be carried out. The PMC has also planned weekly health camps at UPHCs and local clinics to ensure continuous care. Citizens attending camps are advised to carry their Aadhar and ration cards to enable registration for Ayushman Bharat and ABHA health id cards, officials said.

Special Navratri Camps

During the upcoming Navratri festival, special camps will be held at Chatushrungi temple, Tambadi Jogeshwari temple, and Bhavani Mata temple from 10 am to 2 pm to provide free primary health checkups for women.

Strong response on Day One

On the first day of the campaign, 498 beneficiaries received various health services at the Kamala Nehru Hospital and other designated locations. The PMC health department has ensured adequate manpower, medicines, and equipment for smooth functioning of the camps. Zonal and ward medical officers have been directed to ensure meticulous planning and execution, said Dr Borade, PMC health chief.