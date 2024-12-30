PMC makes it mandatory for tankers supplying STP water to be painted green, carry clear message

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a new rule making it mandatory for all tankers supplying sewage treatment plant (STP) water to be painted green and carry a clear label saying, ‘This is not drinking water; it is STP water”. The move follows a shocking incident wherein a private tanker supplier delivered STP water as drinking water to the Nyati Elissia Society in Kharadi. Meanwhile, the police have decided to file a case against the contractor involved in the Kharadi incident which has raised serious concerns about public health. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the water supply department, said, “Despite earlier orders to keep STP water tankers separate, this violation has prompted the PMC to make green tankers mandatory. Only green-painted tankers will be allowed to fill water at PMC water-filling centres. All tankers supplying STP water must be painted green, and all housing societies in the city will be informed about this decision to ensure awareness and compliance.”

Meanwhile, the police have decided to file a case against the contractor involved in the Kharadi incident which has raised serious concerns about public health. On Friday, the police sought the PMC’s guidance on applicable legal provisions. The PMC’s legal department recommended charges under sections related to endangering public health. The process to file a formal case is currently underway.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, stated, “We are thoroughly investigating the complaints regarding the use of STP water in housing societies. The quality of the water supplied by the contractor is being tested. Strict monitoring of water supply contractors has been implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.”