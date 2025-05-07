PMC medical college gets recognised for bonded service

In a move expected to alleviate the acute shortage of doctors and experts at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run hospitals and healthcare facilities, the Maharashtra government has recognised Bharatratna Atalbihari Vajpayee Medical College (BAVMC) Pune as a centre where MBBS and postgraduate (PG) doctors from government colleges can work as part of the mandatory social service, officials said on Tuesday. The state government has also authorised the DMER to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the PMC’s medical education trust to ensure proper implementation of these conditions. (HT FILE)

The recognition was granted after thorough evaluation by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) based on letters issued on October 4, 2024 and April 4, 2025. As per the order issued on April 28, MBBS and PG doctors in government colleges can work for a year at BAVMC as part of the mandatory social service after which they can go for higher education. “Doctors serving at BAVMC will also be able to complete their one-year compulsory bond service at PMC-run BAVMC,” said Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC.

The state government has also authorised the DMER to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the PMC’s medical education trust to ensure proper implementation of these conditions. Authorities have been directed to ensure that this decision does not reduce the availability of doctors in government hospitals or primary health centres under the state’s health directorate.

Dr Shilpa Pratinidhi, dean of BAVMC, said that the exact number of bonded doctors that they will get has not yet been finalised. “We will soon complete the MoU process with the DMER. Once the bonded doctors start working at our institute, it will help improve the quality of services provided by the PMC at Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH),” she said.

Currently, the BAVMC has four MBBS batches with 100 students in each batch. The first batch, which started in 2021-2022, will complete its course mid-2026 and begin its internship at KNH.

Dr Borade said, “This recognition is expected not only to benefit medical graduates but also improve healthcare services in Pune city. It a positive step toward strengthening the partnership between municipal and government healthcare services. Besides, we are also working to fill vacant doctors’ posts in PMC hospitals on a priority basis.”