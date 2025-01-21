PMC moots transferring land ownership

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is considering transferring ownership of land currently occupied by police chowki, post offices, and electricity boards to the respective departments. Instead of collecting nominal rent amounts, the PMC plans to adjust these dues against the land cost. The civic body is exploring the idea of transferring ownership to these departments. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC had originally owned these plots and allotted them to various state and central government departments for essential services. Now, as part of its Development Plan, the civic body is acquiring these plots to hand them over formally to the respective departments.

However, the PMC has often struggled to collect rent or other taxes from these departments. In light of this, the civic body is exploring the idea of transferring ownership to these departments. For example, in the case of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the PMC could adjust electricity dues against the cost of the land. This approach, officials believe, could result in significant savings.

Deputy commissioner Mahesh Patil, who oversees the PMC’s estate department, confirmed the development, stating, “It is true that the civic body is considering this proposal. We have had preliminary discussions regarding lands occupied by state and central government offices. However, we will review all aspects of this plan before making a final decision.”

A senior PMC official explained, “While the Development Plan reserves land for various government services, the civic body must pay compensation to acquire these plots. Yet, when PMC hands over land to government departments, it does not receive fair compensation, and rent amounts are minimal. Meanwhile, the PMC continues to bear expenses such as electricity and telephone bills and even police fees. Another option under consideration is exchanging these plots for alternate lands owned by these departments.”

PMC officials said they believe this approach could help reduce expenses and streamline operations.