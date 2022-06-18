PMC nod to procure rescue boats worth Rs80 lakh

PUNE As Pune city and Western Maharashtra has faced flood-like situation and waterlogging during monsoon in the last four to five years, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to procure rescue boats on priority.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday gave a nod to procure the modern rescue boats which will be bought by the disaster management department.

Sachin Ithape, head of disaster management department PMC, said, “As the fire brigade department does not have enough funds, the procurement will be done by our department on a priority basis.”

PMC mooted the proposal for purchasing boats at the cost of Rs1.6 crore but the municipal commissioner has given nod to procure it up to Rs80 lakh.

For the last four to five years, Pune and many cities in Western Maharashtra are facing a flood-like situation and waterlogging mainly in Kolhapur and Sangali. Even some parts of Pune city have low line areas. Whenever there is waterlogging in Sangli and Kolhapur, they seek help from PMC.