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    PMC plans artificial rain experiment as water crisis deepens

    The project is estimated to cost around 6 crore and is proposed to be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds

    Published on: Jun 30, 2026 6:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Amid a rainfall deficit and increasing concerns over water availability, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to conduct an artificial rain experiment in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to the city.

    A discussion on the proposed project was held by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure with Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale and Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar. (HT)
    A discussion on the proposed project was held by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure with Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale and Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar. (HT)

    A discussion on the proposed project was held by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure with Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale and Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar.

    The project is estimated to cost around 6 crore and is proposed to be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

    “In view of the deficient rainfall, PMC has decided to conduct an artificial rain experiment in the catchment areas of dams where cloud accumulation is high. The aim is to explore whether rainfall can be enhanced in these areas through cloud seeding,” said a senior BJP leader.

    The move comes at a time when the city is facing concerns over water availability due to inadequate rainfall during the onset of monsoon. The PMC has already imposed water cuts, with water supply being provided on alternate days across the city.

    Officials and civic representatives are now exploring various measures to improve water availability, with the artificial rain experiment being considered as one of the possible interventions to increase rainfall in dam catchment areas.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/PMC Plans Artificial Rain Experiment As Water Crisis Deepens
    Home/Cities/Pune News/PMC Plans Artificial Rain Experiment As Water Crisis Deepens
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