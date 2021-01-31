PMC plans children traffic plaza at Yerawada
After the successful launch of children traffic plaza at Bremen chowk in Aundh, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a similar plaza at Yerawada to spread traffic awareness among the young.
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “In developing countries, the authorities take steps to introduce social awareness among kids from childhood. We are also planning to do the same and help bring more traffic sense among kids. If kids learn traffic rules from childhood, they will follow road safety rules in future and commit less violations.”
The traffic police have urged PMC to build another traffic plaza in the city.
Kumar said, “The traffic plaza at Bremen chowk is on a 400 metre x 18 metre area. The proposed new site at Yerawada will have more space.”
According to the commissioner, schools around the proposed area can visit the spot as part of an educational exercise.
