PMC plans fogging system after protest over stench, air pollution at & around Hadapsar waste transfer station

In response to growing complaints about and even a protest in November last year over the dust pollution and foul smell caused by waste- handling and truck movement, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to install a fogging/misting system at the Hadapsar solid waste transfer station and nearby waste processing plants. The project also includes building an automatic tyre washing bay to prevent dirt and dust from spreading onto public roads, and handling the operation and maintenance of the entire system for five years. (HT)

The PMC’s solid waste management department has issued a tender, inviting experienced contractors to install a fogging/misting system at the Hadapsar solid waste transfer station and nearby waste management facilities to rein in the foul smell and air pollution caused by these facilities.

As per the terms and conditions of the solid waste management department, “The fogging/misting system will have to cover the full 30-acre site, spraying fine droplets every 15 minutes round-the-clock to neutralise odours and suppress dust. The spray will have to use organic or environmentally-approved chemicals that are safe for human beings and animals.” A misting aka dust suppression mist cooling system works by emitting a fine mist of water droplets into the air. These droplets can trap and remove pollutants from the air, effectively reducing the concentration of harmful particles.

According to solid waste management department officials, contractors will be required to install two portable anti-smog guns with a minimum range of 25 metres as well as nozzles placed at a height of at least 6 metres and spaced no more than 1.2 metres apart. The project also includes building an automatic tyre washing bay to prevent dirt and dust from spreading onto public roads, and handling the operation and maintenance of the entire system for five years.

Before final approval, the shortlisted bidders (contractors) will be asked to demonstrate their system’s performance to PMC officials. Once operational, the setup will function throughout the year to ensure effective odour- and dust- control in and around the Hadapsar waste management zone.

Sandeep Kadam, head of the PMC’s solid waste management department, said, “Following complaints from the public, we have decided to install a fogging system to control the foul smell. Currently, the Pune Cantonment Board is carrying out a bio-mining project near the Hadapsar area, where many of the affected residents live. This project is also contributing to the bad odour. Now, we are trying to resolve the issue with the help of the fogging system.”

The Hadapsar station is the largest of the PMC’s eight solid waste transfer stations. It handles large volumes of waste daily and is located near three key facilities: a 200 tonne per day wet waste compost plant (fully owned by the PMC), a 150 tonne per day mixed waste processing plant, and a 300 tonne per day sanitary landfill. The PMC holds a 70% stake in the latter two plants.

Earlier in November 2024, residents from over 35 housing societies in Sopan Baug, Uday Baug, BT Kawade Road, Hadapsar, Ghorpadi and nearby areas had held a peaceful protest against the persistent foul smell and air pollution caused by the Hadapsar garbage depot and surrounding waste processing units. The protest, organised under the banner of the ‘Residents’ Forum (Uday Baug, Sopan Baug and Ghorpadi), was held at Ganga Melrose Housing Society at Sopan Baug. Residents raised concerns over the pollution which they said is affecting their health and wellbeing. The Hadapsar Industrial Estate also supported the protest, highlighting how pollution is disrupting industrial operations and depriving people of clean air. Some residents objected to the PMC’s earlier proposal to cover the garbage depot with a shed, saying that they feared it would trap the odour and worsen working conditions inside the facilities.