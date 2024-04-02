PMC plans to act against single-use plastic manufactures

Pune: Stepping up its fight against plastic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time, has decided to act against manufacturers. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time, has decided to act against single-use plastic manufacturers. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials on Monday said that the PMC solid waste management (SWM) department has submitted a proposal to civic chief Rajendra Bhosale last week. The proposal, also sent to PMC legal department, seeks action against single-use plastic manufacturing units in municipal limits and outside (with the help of other governing bodies).

Sandip Kadam, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “Though there are special teams to check sale, exchange and use of banned plastic; green signal to the proposal will help target the source of illegal plastic products and prevent it from entering the market.”

The Maharashtra government declared a ban on plastics in March 2018 before implementing the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on March 12 issued a notification directing the civic body to increase vigilance on the production, sale, usage and exchange of banned single-use plastic.

PMC collects a fine of ₹5,000 from first-time offender, ₹10k from second-time violation and ₹25k from third-time or repeated offenders, according to a civic official, adding that 823 kg of illegal plastic has been collected since January 2024 till date.