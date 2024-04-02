 PMC plans to act against single-use plastic manufactures - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

PMC plans to act against single-use plastic manufactures

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 02, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time, has decided to act against single-use plastic manufacturers

Pune: Stepping up its fight against plastic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time, has decided to act against manufacturers.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time, has decided to act against single-use plastic manufacturers. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for the first time, has decided to act against single-use plastic manufacturers. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials on Monday said that the PMC solid waste management (SWM) department has submitted a proposal to civic chief Rajendra Bhosale last week. The proposal, also sent to PMC legal department, seeks action against single-use plastic manufacturing units in municipal limits and outside (with the help of other governing bodies).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sandip Kadam, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “Though there are special teams to check sale, exchange and use of banned plastic; green signal to the proposal will help target the source of illegal plastic products and prevent it from entering the market.”

The Maharashtra government declared a ban on plastics in March 2018 before implementing the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on March 12 issued a notification directing the civic body to increase vigilance on the production, sale, usage and exchange of banned single-use plastic.

PMC collects a fine of 5,000 from first-time offender, 10k from second-time violation and 25k from third-time or repeated offenders, according to a civic official, adding that 823 kg of illegal plastic has been collected since January 2024 till date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC plans to act against single-use plastic manufactures
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On