PMC prepared for Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set for the immersion (visarjan) of Lord Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi day on Friday; deploying 120 lifeguards and 37 fire brigade personnel at 15 immersion ghats across the city for safety purposes. Ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan processions, the Pune police, including commissioner Amitesh Kumar (C), conducted route marches across key areas of the city on Thursday. PMC is all set for immersion of Ganesh idols on Friday by deploying 120 lifeguards and 37 fire brigade personnel at 15 immersion ghats across the city for safety purposes. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The 15 ghats include Amruteshwar, Pulachiwadi, Natraj Cinema, Omkareshwar, Vriddheshwar, Garware College, Panchaleshwar, Ashtabhuja Temple, Sangam, Vitthal Temple, Bappu Ghat, Thosar Paga, Chima Udyan in Yerawada, Dattawadi and Warje crematorium.

Of the 37 fire personnel, 22 are fire officers and 15 firemen. The civic body has readied 28 life jackets, 14 rescue rings, and ropes at the immersion ghats. Fire officials and lifeguards will maintain round-the-clock vigil at the immersion sites.

The civic body has also readied artificial immersion tanks and metal tanks in areas without access to rivers, lakes or wells. Officials will encourage citizens to use these facilities instead of entering rivers.

Ganesh Sonune, chief fire officer, PMC, said, “Our officers and personnel are fully prepared for the Ganesh immersion process. All leave and holidays have been cancelled during this period to ensure adequate manpower. Citizens should contact the fire brigade control room on 101 in case of an emergency,” he said.

Following orders from Pune municipal commissioner, Naval Kishor Ram, the civic body has also ordered repairs of potholes on major immersion procession routes, additional lighting, public address systems, CCTV monitoring, public toilets and emergency response teams. A 24x7 emergency control room will be operational on September 25. The civic body has installed CCTV cameras and public address systems at several immersion ghats, monitoring them from its disaster management centre.

The PMC has urged citizens to opt for eco-friendly immersion. During Ganeshotsav 2025, 39 tonnes of shadu maati (clay) was collected for reuse through civic and voluntary organisations. The civic body and Cummins India will also continue their annual initiative to make incense sticks from the nirmalya collected during the festival.