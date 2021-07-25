Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to rent 38 EVs at cost of 23.28 cr
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to rent 38 electric vehicles, with drivers, for eight years. (BLOOMBERG (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
PMC to rent 38 EVs at cost of 23.28 cr

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:31 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to rent 38 electric vehicles, with drivers, for eight years at the cost of 23.28 crore.

These vehicles will be used by office bearers and administration.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar put the proposal before the standing committee, where it will now be discussed.

Kumar moved this proposal as an “emergency”, without floating of tenders or inviting expressions of interest.

The Energy Efficiency Private Limited company will provide the vehicles to the PMC. After completion of eight years, the company will allow PMC to purchase the vehicles at five per cent of the cost.

PMC also adopted a policy to purchase electric buses for public transport.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said that as per the proposal, the contractor will need to bear all taxes.

Recently, the PMC approved an e-bike proposal and approved charging stations at 500 places in the city.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has objected to the setting up of charging stations without all administration procedures being followed.

The PMC proposal is in consonance with the state government’s new policy to promote electric vehicles in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government on July 13 announced its new electric vehicle (EV) policy with the aim of having such vehicles achieve 10 per cent share of total registrations by 2025.

The new policy, which has updated the one announced in 2018, was released by additional chief secretary (Transport) Ashish Singh and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Singh had said, “The policy has some ambitious targets. Electric vehicles must comprise at least 10 per cent of total vehicles registered by 2025. We also want to achieve 25 per cent EV share in public transport in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik. It includes converting 15 per cent of the MSRTC fleet into EVs by 2025.”

