PMC proposes reducing parking spaces on 32 major roads

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed reducing parking spaces on 32 major roads across the city to ease growing traffic congestion. The civic body has also suggested strict action against private buses and the introduction of a ‘No Vehicle Day’ in government offices and large companies. However, the civic administration has simultaneously made it clear that traffic management cannot be the responsibility of the municipal corporation alone and that the police department, too, must shoulder its share of the burden. PMC has proposed reducing parking spaces on 32 major roads across the city to ease growing traffic congestion. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A senior official from the PMC road department said that the civic body has already acted on many suggestions made by the Pune traffic police last year to reduce congestion on key roads. “We raised all the important points to solve traffic problems on major roads identified by the traffic police. On Nagar Road, Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar and Koregaon Park, the traffic police have already implemented diversions. They have also asked us to remove encroachments, widen roads and junctions, and repair footpaths. We have started work on these roads. Some areas are already seeing positive results, and vehicle speed has improved,” the official said.

Furthermore, a letter has been drafted and sent to the PMC commissioner for approval, the official said. “In the letter, we have made several suggestions to the traffic police, especially about reducing parking spaces on 32 major roads to ease traffic. However, it is important to note that the traffic police are responsible for marking roadside parking spaces like P1 and P2 zones,” the official said.

The PMC, in the draft letter to be sent to the city police following the municipal commissioner’s approval, has proposed several actionable steps that fall under the police’s jurisdiction. These include stricter enforcement in ‘no parking’ zones, action against illegally operating private buses, reduction of parking zones, and a request to the state government to cap the number of private vehicles in the city among others.

The letter has been sent to the municipal commissioner for approval. Meanwhile, Amol Zende, deputy municipal commissioner (traffic), said that reducing the number of parking spaces is not a practical solution. “The number of vehicles is increasing every day. Instead of cutting down parking areas, the PMC should focus on creating more spaces for vehicle parking,” he said.

For over a year, the PMC and the police have been working jointly on decongestion strategies, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar closely monitoring the issue. However, in high-level review meetings, police officials have consistently pointed fingers at the PMC portraying the latter as the main culprit behind Pune’s traffic mess. This has led to mounting pressure on and criticism of PMC officials despite collaborative efforts.

The steps proposed by the PMC in the draft letter to be sent to the city police after the municipal commissioner’s approval include:

With the number of private vehicles in Pune surpassing 5 million, PMC has urged the police to advocate for state intervention to restrict further vehicle registrations.

Several private buses illegally halt on major roads to pick up passengers, contributing to congestion. PMC wants the police to intensify penal action and facilitate the relocation of private bus stations outside the city core.

The civic body has recommended reducing designated parking areas and increasing ‘no parking’ fees by area to discourage commuters from parking in the wrong place.

The letter calls for stringent penalties for traffic rule violations and constitution of mobile squads to tow illegally parked or obstructing vehicles.

PMC also emphasises the need to enhance pedestrian safety through the use of modern technology.

PMC has suggested the introduction of one vehicle-free day per week in government offices and large companies to curb traffic volume.

PMC has pushed for a coordinated policy to decide where speed breakers should be installed or removed.