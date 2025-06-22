PMC receives 27crore from Centre for STPs

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received ₹27 crore grant from the central government for sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Mundhwa, Kharadi, Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Erandwane, Baner, Bhairoba, Bopodi and Tanajiwadi. Centre allocates ₹ 27 crore to PMC for STPs at Mundhwa, Kharadi, Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Erandwane, Baner, Bhairoba, Bopodi and Tanajiwadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The grant was given for good performance at the national level under the Jal Hi Amrit scheme.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP, said, “Our officials from the electrical and drainage departments did exceptional work and got rewarded for the same.”

“The central government has already released ₹18.90 crore from the total amount on Saturday which will be used for updation and technology improvement at the nine STPs,” said Prithviraj BP.

The PMC is also erecting ten more STPs under the river rejuvenation project and funds have been received by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“This will help to treat sewage water before releasing it into the rivers,” said officials.