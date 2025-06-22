Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
PMC receives 27crore from Centre for STPs

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 08:18 AM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 27 crore grant from the central government for sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Mundhwa, Kharadi, Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Erandwane, Baner, Bhairoba, Bopodi and Tanajiwadi.

Centre allocates 27 crore to PMC for STPs at Mundhwa, Kharadi, Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Erandwane, Baner, Bhairoba, Bopodi and Tanajiwadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The grant was given for good performance at the national level under the Jal Hi Amrit scheme.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP, said, “Our officials from the electrical and drainage departments did exceptional work and got rewarded for the same.”

“The central government has already released 18.90 crore from the total amount on Saturday which will be used for updation and technology improvement at the nine STPs,” said Prithviraj BP.

The PMC is also erecting ten more STPs under the river rejuvenation project and funds have been received by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“This will help to treat sewage water before releasing it into the rivers,” said officials.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC receives 27crore from Centre for STPs
