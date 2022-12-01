PMC receives first instalment of 9.92 cr under National Clean Air Programme

The Pune civic body has received the first instalment of ₹9.92 crore under the National Clean Air Programme for which a total of ₹311 crore has been allocated by Centre for a period of five years.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use these funds for bringing down the pollution in the city, mainly at various crematoriums. Out of the total ₹9.92 crore, an amount of Rs2 crore will be utilised to install a pollution control system in crematoriums.

The civic body has already installed systems to bring down pollution at various crematoriums. This is the alternative to the traditional open-burning system. The basic function of the system is to reduce pollution. The gas produced after burning the body is passed through a water-scrubber where its carbon content gets absorbed and filtered gas is released into air.

PMC recently put up the proposal to install the pollution control system at Kharadi and Bibwewadi crematoriums.

Shirnivas Kandul, head of electric department PMC, who is also heading the crematoriums, said, “Under the National Clean Air Programme, central government is allocating funds for the cities having more than 10 lakh population. The 15th Finance commission had approved Rs311 crore for Pune city which expected to get for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26. PMC got Rs9.92 crore in the first instalment.”

Kandul said there are various complaints from residents mainly who are staying near crematoriums about air pollution. “Considering this, PMC is installing the pollution control systems in crematoriums,” he said.

People residing around Vaikunth crematorium had filed various complaints with PMC and also approached the court.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar put the proposal in front of standing committee for installing pollution control systems in Bibwewadi and Kharadi crematoriums.