PMC releases helpline for pothole complaints

Following public outcry over potholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released helpline numbers for filing complaints. While PMC has claimed to complete monsoon preparedness works by May 15 deadline, residents have complained that it is often delayed and poorly planned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sahebrao Dandge, PMC road department officer, said, “PMC has started helpline for pothole complaints. Except Sundays and public holidays, citizens can file complaint about potholes at 020-25501083 and 9049271003.”