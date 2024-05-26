 PMC releases helpline for pothole complaints - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC releases helpline for pothole complaints

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Except Sundays and public holidays, citizens can file complaint about potholes at 020-25501083 and 9049271003

Following public outcry over potholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released helpline numbers for filing complaints.

While PMC has claimed to complete monsoon preparedness works by May 15 deadline, residents have complained that it is often delayed and poorly planned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
While PMC has claimed to complete monsoon preparedness works by May 15 deadline, residents have complained that it is often delayed and poorly planned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While PMC has claimed to complete monsoon preparedness works by May 15 deadline, residents have complained that it is often delayed and poorly planned.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sahebrao Dandge, PMC road department officer, said, “PMC has started helpline for pothole complaints. Except Sundays and public holidays, citizens can file complaint about potholes at 020-25501083 and 9049271003.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC releases helpline for pothole complaints
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On