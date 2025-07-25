Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

PMC removed 24 illegal hoardings

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 05:58 am IST

The removed hoardings were located in several areas, including Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori, Wanwadi-Ramtekadi, and Hadapsar-Mundhwa regional ward office zones

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a drive to remove illegal hoardings across the city, clearing 24 such hoardings since July 19. Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP confirmed, “We identified 88 illegal hoardings across Pune and began removing them as part of this drive. In the past five days, we’ve cleared 24 hoardings, and the campaign will continue.”

The PMC has vowed to continue the drive in the coming days, targeting all illegal hoardings throughout the city. (HT)
The PMC has vowed to continue the drive in the coming days, targeting all illegal hoardings throughout the city. (HT)

The removed hoardings were located in several areas, including Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori, Wanwadi-Ramtekadi, and Hadapsar-Mundhwa regional ward office zones.

The PMC has vowed to continue the drive in the coming days, targeting all illegal hoardings throughout the city.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC removed 24 illegal hoardings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On