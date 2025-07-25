PMC removed 24 illegal hoardings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a drive to remove illegal hoardings across the city, clearing 24 such hoardings since July 19. Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP confirmed, “We identified 88 illegal hoardings across Pune and began removing them as part of this drive. In the past five days, we’ve cleared 24 hoardings, and the campaign will continue.” The PMC has vowed to continue the drive in the coming days, targeting all illegal hoardings throughout the city. (HT)

The removed hoardings were located in several areas, including Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori, Wanwadi-Ramtekadi, and Hadapsar-Mundhwa regional ward office zones.

