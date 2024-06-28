PMC removes encroachments near Rajaram Bridge

After the Bombay High Court’s decision on Wednesday to vacate the stay on encroachments along the river at Karvenagar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during a special drive on Thursday demolished the encroachments. These properties were in the green belt. Action had been taken against the 15 sheds and 90,000 square feet area was freed. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

PMC earlier started the drive against the properties which are along the riverside, but some owners approached the high court and got a stay on the decision and the civic body had challenged the decision.

Sunil Kadam, PMC building permission department, said, “As the high court rejected the interim relief and vacated the stay, PMC started the drive at Karvenagar near Rajaram Bridge. These properties were in the green belt.”

PMC building permission department issued the statement and said, “Within 24 hours the drive was planned and executed. These properties were in the green belt. Action had been taken against the 15 sheds and 90,000 square feet area was freed.”

Meanwhile, the demolition drive against illegal hotels and pubs continued in the city on the third consecutive day.

Pubs and bars in Pune city came under the spotlight after a viral video, allegedly from L3 on the Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drug-like substance.