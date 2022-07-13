PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday

PUNE: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday.

PMC school board administrative officer Meenakshi Raut issued the order on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is also likely to issue a similar order by evening.

Raut said, “By considering rains and instructions from disaster management cell, schools will remain closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure.”