Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday
pune news

PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday

Post IMD issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, PMC has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday
Post IMD issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, PMC has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. (HT)
Post IMD issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, PMC has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. (HT)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday.

PMC school board administrative officer Meenakshi Raut issued the order on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is also likely to issue a similar order by evening.

Raut said, “By considering rains and instructions from disaster management cell, schools will remain closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Jharkhand chief minister wasn’t just a participant in all the PM’s functions, but also got involved in reviewing preparations for the PM’s visit.

    In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's actions raise questions about political upheaval

    Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to temple town Deoghar in Jharkhand may have given a fillip to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, where the party is the main opposition, but it has also added fuel to speculation about possible political realignments in the state. The inauguration of the Deoghar airport, and a visit to the town's popular Baba Baidyanath Temple were the main items on the agenda.

  • The joint operation was carried out on Chakarbandha forest. (File image)

    275 IEDs, country-made rocket launchers recovered from Maoist hideouts in Patna

    In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police have recovered 275 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 25 cane bombs, a country made rocket launcher and other equipment from Maoists' hideouts at Aurangabad district in Patna, police said on Wednesday. Police recovered an assault rifle, SLR, country made rifle, DBBL gun, two UBGL, 380 live cartridges, wireless set, six hand grenades, pistols and five magazines so far.

  • The collection called, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba is a collaboration between wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram and an interior fabrics brand, Kanchi.

    Zoom lens: Trailing wild footprints from frames to fabrics

    That's the spirit of wilderness that wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram endeavours to capture whenever he takes to the camera. But this time, there's more than what meets the eye as his clicks find a new meaning in a unique line of interior fabrics, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba. This wildlife-inspired collection is exhibited as part of an ongoing exhibition in the Capital, Kanchi: 2022-23 Collection of Luxury Interior Fabrics and More.

  • The incident was reported from Dakla English village in Katihar district of Bihar. (File image)

    Bihar: Man allegedly inserts stick inside woman’s eyes; reason unknown

    A 45-year-old woman is struggling to regain her eyesight after a man allegedly inserted a stick into her eyes late on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported from Dakla English village in Katihar district of Bihar. A police team led by Manihari sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar swung into action and arrested the accused on Wednesday afternoon. “We have arrested the accused Md Shamim and police are interrogating him,” SDPO said.

  • According to a customs official quoted by ANI, the couple also confessed to an earlier incident in which 25 guns were brought into India (Credit: ANI)

    Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth 22 lakh: Report

    Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession. "They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out