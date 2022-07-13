PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday
PUNE: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday.
PMC school board administrative officer Meenakshi Raut issued the order on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is also likely to issue a similar order by evening.
Raut said, “By considering rains and instructions from disaster management cell, schools will remain closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure.”
In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's actions raise questions about political upheaval
Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to temple town Deoghar in Jharkhand may have given a fillip to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, where the party is the main opposition, but it has also added fuel to speculation about possible political realignments in the state. The inauguration of the Deoghar airport, and a visit to the town's popular Baba Baidyanath Temple were the main items on the agenda.
275 IEDs, country-made rocket launchers recovered from Maoist hideouts in Patna
In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police have recovered 275 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 25 cane bombs, a country made rocket launcher and other equipment from Maoists' hideouts at Aurangabad district in Patna, police said on Wednesday. Police recovered an assault rifle, SLR, country made rifle, DBBL gun, two UBGL, 380 live cartridges, wireless set, six hand grenades, pistols and five magazines so far.
Zoom lens: Trailing wild footprints from frames to fabrics
That's the spirit of wilderness that wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram endeavours to capture whenever he takes to the camera. But this time, there's more than what meets the eye as his clicks find a new meaning in a unique line of interior fabrics, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba. This wildlife-inspired collection is exhibited as part of an ongoing exhibition in the Capital, Kanchi: 2022-23 Collection of Luxury Interior Fabrics and More.
Bihar: Man allegedly inserts stick inside woman’s eyes; reason unknown
A 45-year-old woman is struggling to regain her eyesight after a man allegedly inserted a stick into her eyes late on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported from Dakla English village in Katihar district of Bihar. A police team led by Manihari sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar swung into action and arrested the accused on Wednesday afternoon. “We have arrested the accused Md Shamim and police are interrogating him,” SDPO said.
Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth ₹22 lakh: Report
Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession. "They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.
