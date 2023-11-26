PMC scouts for land for setting up new hot mix plant for road repairs

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department is facing a piquant situation to carry out road repairs as the existing hot mix plant remains shut for 15 days in a month. Though the civic administrator recently directed the road department to construct a new plant, the latter has claimed its inability to find land to set it up. According to the road department, tar is crucial for construction of new roads, including resurfacing. (HT PHOTO)

According to the road department, tar is crucial for construction of new roads, including resurfacing. The road department has claimed that the proposal has been pending approval from the commissioner’s office for the past two years.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief engineer (road), PMC said, “Currently we are scouting for land in Kondhwa, Warje and Shindewadi locations for setting up the new hot mix plant. The new plant will reduce the burden on the present plant.”

The existing hot mix plant located in Yerawada and set up in 2015 has the capacity to prepare 1,000 tonnes of tar daily. Experts state that the plant has been worn out and blunt over the years besides facing frequent breakdowns.

Civic activist Balbhim Sonule said, “The plant is outdated and needs immediate replacement. Currently, it is used to prepare tar for carrying out pothole-related works. PMC is spending ₹50 lakh annually for the maintenance of the plant when the actual proposed cost of the new hot mix plant is ₹4 crore. The civic administration needs to clear many amenity spaces under illegal occupation and set up the new hot mix plant.”