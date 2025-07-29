PMC seeks 300 crore from State government for riverfront development

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested ₹300 crore from the state government to implement a riverfront development project near Rajaram Bridge, on the upper stretch of the Mutha River. In his letter, he highlighted the urgent need for flood mitigation infrastructure, recalling last year’s flood-like situation in Ekta Nagari and parts of Sinhgad Road. (FILE)

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram recently sent a formal request to the state government. In his letter, he highlighted the urgent need for flood mitigation infrastructure, recalling last year’s flood-like situation in Ekta Nagari and parts of Sinhgad Road.

“The chief minister and several other leaders visited the affected areas and issued multiple directives. Residents in these areas have long demanded river development projects to improve the water-carrying capacity of the river,” Ram stated.

Commissioner Ram also noted that Minister of State (MoS) for Urban Development Madhuri Misal recently visited both the municipal office and the affected areas. “MLA Misal issued several key instructions regarding the project,” he added.

Appealing for financial support, Ram said, “If the state government allocates ₹300 crore, the PMC will be able to expedite work on this phase of the project. This initiative will help manage additional water flow from the dams during the monsoon.”

So far, the PMC has undertaken riverfront development along a 44-kilometre stretch. Work is currently in progress between Sangam Bridge and Bund Garden, and from Bund Garden to Mundhwa. Additional work has also begun at other locations.