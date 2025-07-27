PMC seeks explanation from zoo authorities over deer deaths

After laboratory reports confirmed that foot and mouth disease (FMD) caused the recent deaths of 16 spotted deer at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed zoo authorities to submit a detailed explanation. In response, the zoo’s health advisory committee implemented emergency biosecurity measures and carried out preventive vaccinations for the remaining animals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The civic chief has issued instructions. Further action will follow once the report is submitted,” said Omprakash Diwate, additional municipal commissioner.

Between July 6 and July 12, the Katraj zoo reported the deaths of 16 spotted deer — 14 females and two males — triggering serious concerns about the zoo’s health monitoring and safety protocols.

In response, the zoo’s health advisory committee implemented emergency biosecurity measures and carried out preventive vaccinations for the remaining animals. Food, water, and blood samples were sent to national laboratories for analysis.

On July 25, reports from the ICAR-National Institute on Foot and Mouth Disease (Bhubaneswar) and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (Bhopal) confirmed that all 16 deer died due to FMD.

Following the confirmation, PMC has asked the zoo director to submit a comprehensive report outlining the sequence of events, initial detection, response measures taken, and whether there was any human error or negligence.

“If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against officials or staff,” Diwate said.