PMC seizes illegal water connections, pumps in Viman Nagar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a crackdown on illegal water connections and electric pumps in the Viman Nagar area as part of its city-wide effort to curb water misuse.

The action was carried out between April 17 and May 6 by the Bund Garden water supply department.

During the drive, civic officials dismantled five electric pumps installed on unauthorised water lines at Kailas Super Market and within the SRA housing scheme. Officials also seized two more pumps linked to illegal tap connections at restaurants and cafés.

In a separate action, two illegal water connections using ¾-inch diameter pipes were disconnected in Suprabhat Society, Lane No. 2, in the Somnathnagar locality.

Indrabhan Randive, superintendent engineer of water supply department, Pune Cantonment, said, “We are monitoring areas where there are illegal water connections. Wherever such cases are found, pumps will be removed, and penalties will be imposed.”

Meanwhile, following complaints of low water pressure in the Kondhawe-Dhawade area, the PMC water supply department has seized 20 electric pumps that were illegally connected directly to water taps. The action was carried out last month.

Residents from Khadakwasla in Manojya Residency and the adjoining areas had complained that water was being supplied at low pressure.

Officials said that these electric pumps, connected directly to PMC water lines, were drawing excess water and causing reduced supply and pressure in surrounding areas.

“The department seized 20 electric pumps,” said Rohan Kapse, branch engineer, water supply department.

Santosh Lanjekar, deputy engineer, said, “We had received multiple complaints about low water supply in certain parts of the area, which prompted action. We will now observe if the water supply improves following the crackdown. The seized electric pumps will be returned to the owners after levying a fine.”

