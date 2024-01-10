PMC sets 3-month deadline to clear chronic garbage spots

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste management department has set a three-month deadline to clear the more than 900 chronic garbage spots across the city identified through a survey. Officials said that most of the dump spots are located at areas that merged in PMC limits. Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office has maximum 153 chronic spots. PMC solid waste management department has set three-month deadline to clear the more than 900 chronic garbage spots across the city identified through survey. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

Of the 913 chronic garbage spots found at 15 ward offices in the survey, PMC has cleared 161 so far. Officials said that the task is difficult as people change the spots for throwing garbage.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sandeep Kadam, head, PMC solid waste management of PMC, said, “We have instructed ward officials to clear the chronic spots. Most of it are located at suburban locations, including newly merged areas (23 villages merged in PMC limits in 2021). The chronic spots are located near slum areas. We have handed over the information to SWaCH organisation and instructed them to increase workforce and carry our doorstep collection to reduce chronic spots.”

The official said that steps have been taken to place benches and flowerpots at dump spots.

“Most people throw garbage at night,” he said.

One of the officials of solid waste management on condition of anonymity said, “It is very difficult to clear chronic garbage spots. The drive carried out in May with the help of two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to clear chronic spots in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada ward office had failed. Despite imposing fines, there has been no improvement. The key to changing this situation is that citizens should stop tossing garbage in the open.”

In 2010, PMC did away with garbage containers and launched door-to-door collection of waste at Katraj ward, before expanding the system across the city.