PMC starts 24x7 helpline for disaster management 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this week started the 24x7 control room for disaster management. Citizens can contact the disaster management cell for any help.

PMC disaster management department head Ganesh Sonune said, “The 24x7 control room is operational for any help to the citizens during any disaster and citizens should use the helpline for quick assistance in times of distress.”

The helpline numbers 020-25501269, 020-67801500, and 020-25506800, can be availed for assistance during flooding, tree falling, wall collapse, building collapse and water logging issues.