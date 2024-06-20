 PMC starts 24x7 helpline for disaster management  - Hindustan Times
PMC starts 24x7 helpline for disaster management 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The helpline numbers 020-25501269, 020-67801500, and 020-25506800, can be availed for assistance during flooding, tree falling, wall collapse, building collapse and water logging issues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this week started the 24x7 control room for disaster management. Citizens can contact the disaster management cell for any help. 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this week started the 24x7 control room for disaster management. Citizens can contact the disaster management cell for any help.  (HT PHOTO)

PMC disaster management department head Ganesh Sonune said, “The 24x7 control room is operational for any help to the citizens during any disaster and citizens should use the helpline for quick assistance in times of distress.” 

The helpline numbers 020-25501269, 020-67801500, and 020-25506800, can be availed for assistance during flooding, tree falling, wall collapse, building collapse and water logging issues. 

