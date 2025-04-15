PMC starts dismantling BRTS stretch on Ahmednagar Road 

After a spate of concerns raised by civic activists and NCP’s Sunil Tingre over traffic congestion on Ahmednagar Road due to the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) infrastructure, the PMC on Tuesday began dismantling a BRTS stretch between Somnath Nagar and Kharadi Octroi Naka. Earlier, the civic body had removed the structures between Yerawada and Vimannagar Chowk. The former MLA Sunil Tingre said it was a pending demand from the citizens to remove it as it was creating traffic chaos. (HT)

Following several requests from local politicians, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed the removal of BRTS structures on Ahmednagar Road during a meeting held last week.

Commenting on the development, Tingre said, “Guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the municipal commissioner to remove the BRTS as decided by PMC itself previously. Accordingly, civic officials started the work to remove the BRTS structures on the 3-km stretch.”

