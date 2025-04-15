Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC starts dismantling BRTS stretch on Ahmednagar Road 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Following several requests from local politicians, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed the removal of BRTS structures on Ahmednagar Road during a meeting held last week

After a spate of concerns raised by civic activists and NCP’s Sunil Tingre over traffic congestion on Ahmednagar Road due to the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) infrastructure, the PMC on Tuesday began dismantling a BRTS stretch between Somnath Nagar and Kharadi Octroi Naka. Earlier, the civic body had removed the structures between Yerawada and Vimannagar Chowk. 

The former MLA Sunil Tingre said it was a pending demand from the citizens to remove it as it was creating traffic chaos. (HT)
The former MLA Sunil Tingre said it was a pending demand from the citizens to remove it as it was creating traffic chaos. (HT)

Following several requests from local politicians, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed the removal of BRTS structures on Ahmednagar Road during a meeting held last week. 

Commenting on the development, Tingre said, “Guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the municipal commissioner to remove the BRTS as decided by PMC itself previously. Accordingly, civic officials started the work to remove the BRTS structures on the 3-km stretch.” 

The former MLA said it was a pending demand from the citizens to remove it as it was creating traffic chaos.  

News / Cities / Pune / PMC starts dismantling BRTS stretch on Ahmednagar Road 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On