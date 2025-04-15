PMC starts land acquisition for Ganeshkhind road widening

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) acquired 12 properties to widen the GaneshKhind Road between Agriculture College and Sancheti Hospital. While the flyover and Metro construction are underway on the route, the civic body has started expanding the existing road. While the flyover and Metro construction are underway on the route, the civic body has started expanding the existing road. (HT)

Commenting on the development, PMC additional municipal commissioner Mahesh Patil said, “As instructed by the municipal commissioner, we have started the land acquisition process. In the second phase, PMC will require 52 properties; 38 of those are private lands, while 14 are government properties.”

Apart from the Agriculture College, PMC will require land from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Akashwani.