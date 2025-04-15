Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC starts land acquisition for Ganeshkhind road widening

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Apart from the Agriculture College, PMC will require land from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Akashwani

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) acquired 12 properties to widen the GaneshKhind Road between Agriculture College and Sancheti Hospital. While the flyover and Metro construction are underway on the route, the civic body has started expanding the existing road. 

While the flyover and Metro construction are underway on the route, the civic body has started expanding the existing road. (HT)
While the flyover and Metro construction are underway on the route, the civic body has started expanding the existing road. (HT)

Commenting on the development, PMC additional municipal commissioner Mahesh Patil said, “As instructed by the municipal commissioner, we have started the land acquisition process. In the second phase, PMC will require 52 properties; 38 of those are private lands, while 14 are government properties.” 

Apart from the Agriculture College, PMC will require land from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Akashwani. 

News / Cities / Pune / PMC starts land acquisition for Ganeshkhind road widening
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On