PMC starts surveillance for GBS, State constitutes experts team to probe cause

A day after 24 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were reported to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic health department on Tuesday initiated surveillance across the Sinhagad Road area from where these cases were reported. Furthermore, the public health department has constituted a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the reason behind the sudden increase in suspected GBS cases in Pune. The initial symptoms include weakness and tingling in the hands and feet. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. The (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

GBS is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. The initial symptoms include weakness and tingling in the hands and feet. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. The cause of GBS is not fully understood, but most cases follow a viral or bacterial infection.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said that the municipal corporation has started surveillance in coordination with the public health department. “The surveillance has been started by conducting door-to-door visits. Blood and urine samples of eight suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination. Water samples have also been sent for testing,” she said.

“We are unable to find a common suspected cause that could be the trigger for GBS in these patients. We are writing to the water department to start testing water samples. Also, data from all private hospitals will be collected to determine if there is any uncommon surge in suspected cases. During the survey however, no suspected cases were found,” Dr Borade said.

Officials said that currently, there are 24 suspected patients of GBS being treated at private hospitals in the city with 10 being treated at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, five at Poona Hospital, four at Kashibai Navale Hospital, three at Bharati Hospital, and one each at Sahyadri Hospital and Ankura Hospital. All patients were hospitalised between January 13 and January 20, 2025. Of the 24 suspected patients of GBS, 16 are from Pune Rural, five are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, two are from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one is from another district (Osmanabad). The age of the suspected GBS patients ranges from two to 61 years. Of all the patients, only one has a travel history of Karnataka.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of the PMC, informed that the patients are from areas such as Bajirao Road, Shivteerth Nagar in Kothrud, Dandekar Pul, Manik Baug (Sinhagad Road) and Parvati Darshan. “Five teams have been appointed to conduct surveillance. House-to-house visits at the patients’ homes and adjoining areas are being carried out. However, no suspected cases have been found in these areas. The water samples, food samples and travel history have been noted. The surveillance will continue for the next few days,” Dr Jadhav said.

Dr Sachin Desai, district health officer, Pune, too, said that surveillance has been started.

Meanwhile, a RRT has been established under the chairmanship of Dr Babasaheb Tandale, scientist, NIV; and includes assistant director of health services Dr Premchand Kamble; public health specialist, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of microbiology at B J Medical College; head of the medicine department at BJMC Dr Nagnath Redewar; state surveillance officer Dr Raju Sule; additional district health officer Dr Abhay Tidke; health chief of the PMC Dr Nina Borade; state epidemiologist Dr Bhalchandra Pradha; and public health expert Dr Amol Mankar.