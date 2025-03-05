PMC takes down unauthorised structure at Alka Chowk 

PUNE: Following repeated warnings, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday morning took action against the illegal hoarding structure at Alka Talkies Chowk. PMC on Tuesday morning took action against the illegal hoarding structure at Alka Talkies Chowk. (HT)

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP confirmed, “PMC administration had earlier taken action against the hoarding, and even a police case was filed against the hoarding owner who obstructed the PMC employees from carrying their duties last week. “

Last year, in adherence to court orders, PMC officials had removed the structure. However, the owner of the hoarding who is related to a political party again placed three hoardings on the structure.

As PMC officials learnt about the unauthorised hoarding installation, officials went on-site to check the documents regarding the structure. The owner then engaged in a verbal spat and failed to respond to the officials. Though the PMC instructed the owner not to erect it, he forcefully erected the hoarding structure, prompting action from the PMC.