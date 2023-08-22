PMC takes review of encroachments in city

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday took review of encroachments in the city during a meeting with department officials. Kumar has instructed officials to remove illegal constructions within the next 15 days. The Pune City Police and administration have started taking law and order preparations for Ganeshotsav that will be celebrated from September 19. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

Kumar said, “The junior engineers should take action on illegal constructions in the next fifteen days. If that is not done, then we will take action against the junior engineers. I have asked the department officials to submit a daily progress report to the commissioner’s office.”

According to officials present in the meeting, the issue of terrace restaurants located in residential buildings and the fire incidents and illegal activities at these establishments were also discussed in the meeting.

“We discussed the issue of terrace gardens and its impact on communities was discussed. Citizens have converted residential properties for commercial purpose. Commissioner has instructed to take action against them,” said city engineer Prashant Waghmare.

PMC to hold meeting with Ganesh mandals on August 28

The Pune City Police and administration have started taking law and order preparations for Ganeshotsav that will be celebrated from September 19.

While the Ganesh mandal members had a meeting with police officials last week, a meeting with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration to discuss planning for the festival is scheduled to take place on August 28.

The PMC administration conducts a meeting with the Ganesh mandals every year for preparation and also solve various issues faced by them.

The PMC had given permission for mandals for five years in 2019.There are 2,300 ganesh mandals who had taken the permission from the PMC. Now that 34 villages have been merged in PMC limits, they will also get permission from concerned regional ward offices, said PMC officials.