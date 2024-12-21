PMC to allocate 20 amenity spaces for water tank construction in merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allocate land of 20 amenity spaces in merged villages within its jurisdiction for the construction of water tanks. The tanks will collectively store around 3.5 lakh litres of water, improving water supply in nearby areas. Work on water supply plans has already begun in Lohegaon, Wagholi, Sus Mahalunge and Bavdhan. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body is preparing a draft for comprehensive water supply plan for 32 villages under its jurisdiction. Initially, 34 villages were included in the municipal limits, with 11 added in 2017 and 23 in 2021. However, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi have since been excluded following a state government ordinance, reducing the total to 32 villages.

Work on water supply plans has already begun in Lohegaon, Wagholi, Sus Mahalunge and Bavdhan.

PMC has only 35 million litres per day (MLD) of water available from the Bhama Askhed Dam and it is not enough to meet the needs of the 32 villages. While the civic body has requested increase in water quota from the government, there has been no response or action so far.

The villages under PMC are currently receiving water through available sources and tankers. Following a meeting of facility area committee, it was decided to allocate 20 plots across seven villages for water tank construction. The villages include Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon Budruk, Sus Mahalunge, Bavdhan, Jambhulwadi, Lohegaon, and Wagholi.

Nandkishore Jagtap, head, PMC water supply department, said, “PMC has already started work on water supply schemes for these villages. Water tanks with the capacity to store one-third of the total supply will be built in these areas.”