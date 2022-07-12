PMC to appoint agency to check green growth on bridges
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated tender to appoint an agency to clear bridges of green growth. Plants growing on bridges pose threat to the structure as its roots go deep, besides weakening it and posing danger to motorists and pedestrians.
There are 15 bridges across Mutha river, 11 on Mula river and nine railway bridges, besides many flyovers in the city. According to the civic body, plant growth is mainly seen on river bridges.
Sandip Patil, deputy engineer (project department), PMC, said, “Despite our regular drive to clear bridges of plant growth, it grows again after some time. The agency appointed by PMC will use crane and other machinery to clear the plant growth as bridges are tall. The agency will use chemicals to check green growth.”
The civic body also plans to appoint an agency for maintenance of bridges and flyovers.
-
Man kills woman in hotel room, arrested in Pune
PUNE A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Bhor for allegedly killing a woman inside a hotel room in Pune, following an argument, police said on Monday. Shinde has been identified as a resident of Nanded City (30), Sachin Raju Shinde, working in an event management company based in Pune. The deceased was identified as Dipti Katmode (23), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Katraj, a senior police officer said.
-
64 tree- fall incidents reported in 5 days in Pune district
At least 64 tree-fall incidents were reported in Pune district between July 6 and July 10, 2022, said fire brigade officials. A series of tree fall incidents were reported in which two cars were damaged. According to fire brigade officials, two cars parked on the road at Abhimanshree Society in Pashan when large trees were uprooted and fell on them. Teams from the Pashan fire station responded to the call and cleared the trees.
-
Mahindra museum builds On Brand and staff loyalty
Mumbai In 2013, former chief of staff to Anand Mahindra, Prochie Mukherji, came across a blog post by an American tourist in which he described his disappointment after a visit to Mani Bhavan on Laburnum Road. The Museum of Living History, which opens this morning at the Mahindra Towers at Worli, is a realisation of that vision. To Anand Mahindra, the museum celebrates the philosophy, DNA, core values, and the culture of the group.
-
Woman allegedly steals pvt info of husband for divorce case
A Pune-based property consultant has registered a complaint at Khadak police station against his wife, father-in-law and his company employees for allegedly stealing banking and other personal information from his office, to use it in a divorce case. According to Khadak police station officials, the complainant and the accused married in 2008 and have two kids. Rajesh Tatkare, inspector, Khadak police station, said, “We have registered a case under the Information Technology Act.”
-
Family planning among Muslims has increased over the years: SY Quraishi
Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi, said that family planning among Muslim have increased over the years. Another panellist, Rajashree Deshpande, professor, Department of Political Science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that caste census will not help completely, but only to a certain extent to challenge the fossilised understanding of caste. “Collecting caste data will make caste reality more transparent,” said Deshpande.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics