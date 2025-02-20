Menu Explore
PMC to appoint private contractor to keep mobile toilets clean 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run its mobile toilets with the help of private contractors and has issued a tender for the same

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run its mobile toilets with the help of private contractors and has issued a tender for the same. 

The PMC transformed defunct PMPML buses into mobile public restrooms, primarily utilised by women. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The PMC transformed defunct PMPML buses into mobile public restrooms, primarily utilised by women. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC transformed defunct PMPML buses into mobile public restrooms, primarily utilised by women. To keep it clean and active, PMC decided to appoint operators. PMC’s additional commissioner, Prithviraj BP stated that the PMC has published a tender for it and will choose contractors to clean the mobile toilets based on the response. 

