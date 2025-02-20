PMC to appoint private contractor to keep mobile toilets clean 

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to run its mobile toilets with the help of private contractors and has issued a tender for the same. The PMC transformed defunct PMPML buses into mobile public restrooms, primarily utilised by women. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC transformed defunct PMPML buses into mobile public restrooms, primarily utilised by women. To keep it clean and active, PMC decided to appoint operators. PMC’s additional commissioner, Prithviraj BP stated that the PMC has published a tender for it and will choose contractors to clean the mobile toilets based on the response.